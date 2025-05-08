As summer rolls around, here are two unique summer camp opportunities to make the months between school feel more exciting!

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Henniker Community School the weeks of July 28 and Aug. 4.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention provides children in grades K-6 a fun way to tap natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve real-world problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM learning, builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness, and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s Discover program empowers children to bring their biggest ideas to life through hands-on experiences including:

In Control: Campers take control of their innovation journey as they head out on the ultimate road trip.

Imagination Workshop: Children build their own mini pop-up business and are free to express who they are.

Prototyping Studio: Campers spark their creativity and design their own light-up game board.

Operation: HydroDrop: Campers explore the physics of water movement as they engineer the ultimate water balloon launcher.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 140,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,600 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.

Camp Fully Involved is a week-long summer camp directed towards young women between the ages of 14 (having completed the 8th grade) and 20 who are interested in exploring the career of a firefighter. No experience or affiliation with a fire department is required, and applications from young women who do not have any affiliation with the fire service are encouraged. There is no residency requirement for attendance. Firefighting gear is supplied for those who need it.

Cadets in Camp Fully Involved will participate in numerous hands-on live fire evolutions, including, but not limited to, vehicle and dumpster fires, rappelling, SCBA drills, pond and content fires, engine and truck company operations, incident command operations, and bailout operations. In addition to technical firefighting tasks, cadets will also participate in evening classroom programs. Cadets are housed on-site in the Fire Academy dormitories, and the week concludes with a graduation ceremony for cadets and friends.

“Camp Fully Involved is an excellent opportunity for young women to learn about the fire service,” said co-directors Chief Lisa Niblo and Chief Christina Schelberg. “Throughout the week, we offer aggressive, hands-on experiences in a controlled, safe environment that allows the girls to see if they can make it as a firefighter. We’ve had many graduates go on to careers in a full-time fire department.”

For more information on Camp Fully Involved, or to download an application, please visit http://www.campfullyinvolved.com.

