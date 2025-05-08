First PTO concert of the year

On Saturday, May 17, the Allenstown Economic Development Committee and the Allenstown Parent Teacher Organization will host the first concert of the year at the Allenstown Community School, located at 171 River Road, across from Lavalley Farms.

A local four-piece cover band, The Last Stand Country Band, will perform country classics and current music from George Strait to Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Thomas Rhett. The concert will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Many other activities will be included in this event, such as corn hole games, 3-on-3 basketball and touching a firetruck or police cruiser. Activities available for cash purchase include tie-dying t-shirts, face painting and food concessions.

