Annual heifer parade

Join Brookford Farm for a fun-filled day with a farm-fresh lunch, music and dancing on Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get ready to explore the farm, meet the friendly cows, and learn all about sustainable farming practices.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect with nature and support local agriculture. Grab your friends and family and make some unforgettable memories at Brookford Farm.

■ Cow parade: A deluxe parade featuring farm animals, farm tractors and implements, nature-inspired puppets, and more.

■ Organic farm tours: Take a guided tour of our working farm to learn about our organic farming practices, crop cultivation, and animal care.

■ Live music & family activities: Enjoy live music, hayrides, farm-to-table food, and activities for kids, including dancing and crafts.

The event is open to all ages, and tickets are available online at Eventbrite.

For more information, please visit http://www.brookfordfarm.com or follow Brookford Farm on Facebook and Instagram for updates and sneak peeks leading up to the event.

