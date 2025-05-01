White Birch Center in Henniker will host their 6th Annual Kentucky Derby Party at Pats Peak on Saturday, May 3 at 3 p.m..

Teaming up with White Birch Center and providing live entertainment and music for an afternoon of dancing and fun will be the award-winning Shana Stack Band. The Shana Stack Band is considered one of the leading entertainers in New England.

Laura from the Morning Buzz will be at the Derby Party greeting guests and enjoying the celebration with the community.

Tickets are now available. Enjoy Derby-inspired cocktails and hot hors d’oeuvres, silent and raffle prizes, games, a hat contest and more! The fundraising party will conclude with a live broadcast of the 151st Kentucky Derby and parting gifts from Granite State Candy Shoppe.

Benefits go to programs supporting seniors, teens, and members of our community in need.

For tickets or sponsorships, visit: https://whitebirchcc.ejoinme.org/kdptickets2025.

Related Posts