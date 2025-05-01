CELEBRATING INCLUSION IN CONCORD

Best Buddies will hold its Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Concord on Saturday, May 10. Over 1,000 people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities are expected to gather to walk for inclusion and celebrate the international nonprofit organization’s mission of establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event will be held at the New Hampshire State House and will feature special guest James Day Keith, a Special Olympics athlete and actor who starred alongside Woody Harrelson in the hit film “Champions.” With “Champions 2” officially announced, 27-year-old Keith is taking time ahead of production to celebrate friendship, share his journey, and highlight why inclusive opportunities matter. He’ll be available for meet and greets and is excited to connect with community members and fellow advocates.

“Speaking at a Friendship Walk gives me the opportunity to advocate for Best Buddies and all the terrific things they do while also encouraging all the walkers to be excited and have fun,” Keith said. “I’m hoping to share the benefits of Best Buddies, Friendship Walks and the importance of inclusion so everyone at the event can spread the word about all things Best Buddies!”

Best Buddies New Hampshire programs have impacted the lives of thousands of Granite Staters in the past few years through its 2025 Friendships Project — a key fund and awareness raiser that affect friends in school, after-school and in the community.

Included in many buddy pairs, including Katelyn McKirgan and Sara Anselmo, who have been matched for a year and a half.

“Our friendship means so much to both of us — whether we’re bowling, FaceTiming or getting sushi, we always have fun,” said McKirgan, who serves as an ambassador for the organization. “We are there for each other no matter what — friendship means sticking together during the tough times and celebrating the good times with someone you admire.”

The Friendship Walk will feature opening ceremonies, speeches, fun zones, a DJ, dance parties, lunch and ice cream.

Funds raised from the Friendship Walk are fundamental in supporting state and school programs that provide one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire residents are encouraged to join or donate to the Friendship Walk, and in doing so will be making New Hampshire more welcoming to people with IDD — one friendship, one job, and one life-changing connection at a time.

There is still time to register for and donate to the Friendship Walk. Additional information can be found here: https://www.bestbuddies.org/newhampshire/friendship-walk

Here’s more information:

Concord Friendship Walk:

Saturday, May 10 at the New Hampshire State House

Check-in at 9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies at 10 a.m.

Register: https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/concord/

This year’s Best Buddies Friendship Walk in New Hampshire sponsors and corporate partners include: New Hampshire Liquor Commission and Home Base Transportation.

For more information about the Best Buddies Friendship Walk, contact Sara Anselmo at saraanselmo@bestbuddies.org or 978-995-7281.

Related Posts