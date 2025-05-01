May 1

Bach’s Lunch: Recital of Song: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.

Black Light Puppet Theater! April Vacation Week Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.

California Dreamin’: 8 a.m. California Dreamin’, oil paintings by Jaime Snowden, will be at Curing until the bakery’s opening hours May 1 to June 30. Free. The Crust & Crumb Baking Co., 126 North Main St., Concord. jamiesnowden@gmail.com.

Concord Spring Leaf Collection: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Concord.

Craft Stories Exhibition: 8:30 a.m. 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.

Henry Cho: 8 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.

May Day, International!

Celebrate by the event at 5 to 7 p.m. May 1 across the State House lawn in downtown Concord. A celebration for newcomers and immigrants with music and food from all over the world. Sponsored by Welcoming Concord. State House lawn, Capitol Building, 107 North Main St., Concord. 603-801-6818.

NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 South Main Street, Concord. 603-898-0242. admin@furnituremasters.org.

Horror Author Wendy Tidy – The Staircase in the Woods: 6:30 p.m. Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main St., Concord. 603-224-0562. gibsonswestevents@gmail.com.

Senior Living Today: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Hear from expert panelists that will cover the many options that allow individuals to thrive in their home and communities. 1254 North State St., Concord.

Simply Nature Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. McGowan Fine Art, 10 Hills Avenue, Concord. silkfarm@aol.com.

Free Concord Senior Concert: 6 p.m. Free. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street, Concord.

May 2

Bee Gees Gold Tribute: Starring John Acosta as Barry Gibb: 7:30 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.

Black Light Puppet Theater! April Vacation Week Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.

California Dreamin’: 8 a.m. California Dreamin’, oil paintings by Jaime Snowden, Free. The Crust & Crumb Baking Co., 126 North Main St., Concord. jamiesnowden@gmail.com.

The Concord Community Players present “Our Town”: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Set in a small New Hampshire town, Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer prize-winning classic has been described as our greatest American play. $18-20. 132 Main Street and also online. 7:15 p.m. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. sewest@comcast.net.

Concord Spring Leaf Collection: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Concord.

First Friday – Pedals & Pedals: 107 North Main Street, Concord.

First Friday by Intown Concord: 4 to 8 p.m. Celebrate community in downtown Concord. Held every first Friday of each month from May to November. Main Street, Concord. events@intownconcord.org.

Horror author Chuck Wendig, “The Staircase in the Woods”: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main St., Concord. 603-224-0562. gibsonswestevents@gmail.com.

NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 South Main Street, Concord. 603-898-0242. admin@furnituremasters.org.

Simply Nature Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. McGowan Fine Art, 10 Hills Rd., Concord.

Imagine Better! Friday Free-Time: All About 3D Printing!: 6:30 p.m. Multicultural-STEP Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord. (603) 227-1717.

Swenson Stone Works Grand Re-Opening: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. Swenson Stone Works, 375 North State St., Concord. events@swensonrockproducts.com.

May 3

BBW: Burgy Farmers: 7:00 a.m. Concord. (603) 229-6340.

California Dreamin’: 8 a.m. California Dreamin’, oil paintings by Jaime Snowden, Free. The Crust & Crumb Baking Co., 126 North Main St., Concord. jamiesnowden@gmail.com.

Cat Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Douglas N. Everett Arena, Loudon Rd., Concord.

Caterpillar Club: 10:45 a.m. Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jdalrymple@concordnh.gov.

Concord Spring Leaf Collection: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Concord.

NH Cat Show & Agility Event: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everett Arena.

The Concord Community Players present “Our Town”: 7:30 p.m. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord.

