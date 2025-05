Plans are underway once again to celebrate Franklin at the 21st Annual Choose Franklin Community Day. The event will take place on Saturday, May 10, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. that will step off at Franklin High School and proceed easterly to downtown turning on Smith Street before ending at Odell Park. A fun community event will be held at Odell Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include vendors, crafts, food, games, amusements and entertainment.

