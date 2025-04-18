NHTI’s Friday Night at the Movies

May 2 at 7 p.m. – The Conversation ‘PG’ (1974) 113 min

The late Gene Hackman – in one of his best performances – is Harry Caul in Francis Ford Coppola’s paranoid masterpiece, The Conversation. An ingenious and frightening psychological thriller exploring – among other things – wiretapping and invasion of privacy – The Conversation captures both Hackman and Coppola in top form in an essential and iconic film. Says BBC’s Adam Scovill, a film perhaps even more relevant today than when first released.

Sweeney Hall Auditorium (S-122) on the campus of NHTI, Concord’s Community College, 31 College Drive.

NHTI Students free with valid NHTI ID, all others $10, cash or check, no advance ticket sales. For additional information, contact Steve Ambar at sambra@ccsnh.edu.

Related Posts