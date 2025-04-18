Crossword introductory note from ‘13 Down’

By RACHEL WACHMAN

Insider staff

At the start of the new year, I had the pleasure of writing a story about the opening of William & Sons Coffee Co. in Concord. I interviewed owner Jonathan Hutchins and his wife, Patty, and learned about their connection to coffee and dedication to helping others learn about the origins of the drinks they offer.

I’ve become a Friday morning regular at the coffee shop in the months since. Recently, I was surprised and quite honored to find my name as one of the clues to William & Sons brand new weekly crossword: “13 down: Concord reporter who first broke the story of William & Sons Coffee Co. in the Concord Monitor.” (Spoiler alert: the answer was “Rachel.”)

In a subsequent conversation with Jonathan, I had an idea: what if we embedded more clues in the crossword and encouraged people to search the newspaper for answers? Then, the idea became even better: what if we published the crossword in the Concord Insider each week?

And thus Coffee Crossword was born! This week marks the first publication of the William & Sons creation in the Insider. Keep an eye out for it each Friday and get ready to put your solving hats on.

Whoever completes the crossword within the given time frame can bring their work to the coffee shop to receive a drink of their choice.

We hope you enjoy!

