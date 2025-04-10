Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute launches new campaign

Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute has launched a new campaign to reinforce its reputation as New Hampshire’s heart hospital and spotlight its 25-year legacy of life-saving cardiac care. Built around real patient experiences, the campaign highlights the expertise, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate approach that make the institute a leader in cardiovascular health.

Created in partnership with Big House Partners – the New England-based creative agency – the campaign tells the human stories behind New Hampshire’s most trusted heart hospital. It features three video stories, “People Are Talking,” “En Route,” and “Second Chances,” each showcasing the trust, skill, and dedication that defines the hospital’s cardiovascular institute.

“People Are Talking” captures the power of word-of-mouth recommendations, featuring patients and families sharing why they trust Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute for expert cardiac care.

“En Route” offers a high-intensity look inside an emergency cardiac transport, emphasizing the speed, precision, and readiness of Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute’s response team.

“Second Chances” tells the emotional story of a former patient reflecting on the life he’s regained after undergoing open-heart surgery at Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute.

“We want people to know they don’t have to leave New Hampshire for world-class cardiovascular care,” said Matt Gibb, MD, chief clinical officer of Concord Hospital Medical Group. “This campaign captures the trust and expertise that Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute delivers every day.”

The campaign, centered on the tagline “New Hampshire’s Heart Hospital,” will be promoted across television, digital platforms, and social media, reaching audiences throughout the state.

Big House Partners collaborated closely with Concord Hospital Health System and Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute to craft a mission-driven story that resonates with patients and their families.

“This campaign is about more than just promoting a healthcare institute – it’s about bringing hope to people whose lives have been changed by Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute’s care,” said founder and creative director Darren Bult. “We wanted to craft stories that feel real, hit home emotionally, and reinforce Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute as the go-to hospital for heart care in New Hampshire.”

The Hospital Cardiovascular Institute is comprised of 50 physicians and advanced providers in multiple specialties: general cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, and interventional radiology. The institute offers a comprehensive range of services, including ambulatory cardiovascular care, cardiovascular testing, and cardiac imaging, cardiac rhythm management, heart failure treatments, structural heart disease, interventional radiology, and a full spectrum of cardiac, vascular, and thoracic surgical care.

For more information about Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute, visit concordhospital.org/CVI

