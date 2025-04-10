Retirement community hosts planting, cleanup

In honor of Earth Day on Tuesday, April 22, residents, staff, vendors, families and friends of Havenwood Heritage Heights, a faith-based continuing care retirement community spanning two campuses in Concord, will join 192 other countries to not only observe Earth Day but to make a difference. This will include a full-community event to jump-start the landscaping season, including raking, spreading dirt, mulching and a general clean-up.

At 1 p.m., the community will complete a celebratory tree-planting ceremony with a barbecue to follow. A total of six trees will be planted.

“We have well over 100 residents volunteering, as well as staff and others coming together,” said Jane Poitras, vice president of Heritage Heights housing. “This is an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors, staff to work with residents outside the office, and community volunteers to experience the spirit of our community.”

President of Havenwood Heritage Heights Michael Palmieri said the celebration aligns with the organization’s values.

“As part of our mission states, we are a community where seniors live together in an atmosphere of interdependence and dignity, a common bond of companionship and a sense of community,” Palmieri said. “Earth Day is a perfect match.”

For more information, visit hhhinfo.com.

