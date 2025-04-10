Guitarist Tsukamoto to perform in Franklin

Hiroya Tsukamoto is a Japanese-born fingerstyle guitarist who moved to the United States in 2000 to attend the Berklee College of Music. Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter. Franklin Opera House is pleased to welcome him back again for the third time on Saturday, April 12.

Hiroya began playing the five-string banjo when he was thirteen. He taught himself to play listening to Earl Scruggs’ “Foggy Mountain Banjo.” He took up the guitar shortly after. He’s not only a dizzyingly agile fingerpicker, but also a soulful performer.

His masterful blend of musical talent and evocative storytelling transcends cultural barriers. His concerts are not just musical events – they are immersive experiences that weave lyrical narratives with intricate melodies. His artistry has been lauded for its “delicate, fluid, and beautifully detailed” style by Acoustic Guitar magazine – enchanting music that promises to resonate long after the final note is played.

Hiroya shares his gifts again on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Franklin Public Library. Parking and elevator access are behind the building.

Ticket information:

Tickets are available through the Opera House website, http://www.FOHNH.org.

Adults: $20, children/students/seniors: $18

