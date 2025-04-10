April 10
-
A Jazz Milestone: a Miles Davis Tribute: 7 p.m., Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S Main St., Concord. (603) 228-1196.
-
Adult Drop In Basketball: Noon to 2 p.m., Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
-
Bach’s Lunch: South Asian Music (Performance): 12:10 to 12:50 p.m., Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org.
-
Drop In Pickleball: Noon to 2 p.m. Gymnasium, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.
-
Drop in Pickleball: 8 to 10 p.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
-
Drop In Volleyball: 6 to 8 p.m. Gymnasium, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.
-
Evening Storytime: 6 to 7 p.m., Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jsiearly@concordnh.gov.
-
Healing Yoga: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Boost your body’s immune system, improve balance, and achieve a greater sense of well-being. $55. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 N State St., Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
-
NH Furniture Masters – Chairmen’s Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. NH Furniture Masters Gallery, 49 S. Main St., Concord. 603-898-0242, admin@furnituremasters.org.
-
Piano Battle: 7 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S Main St., Concord.
-
Simply Nature Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord.
-
2025 Cruise Informational Presentation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Join Susan Bartley from Brookshire for an information session on our upcoming cruises. Free. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 N State St., Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
April 11
-
The Beyoncé Experience: 6:30 p.m. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord.
-
BIA – Coffee and Crossover 2025: 7:30 to 9 a.m., McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord.
-
Fish Brody Friday Night Fish Fry is Back for Season 7: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Eat in or takeout a delicious and hearty meal—choose hand-breaded fried or baked haddock dinner, delicious fish tacos, clam strips, hot dogs. $7–$17. Seniors eat free. Hand-Battered Fried Haddock Dinner. Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord.
-
Lecture: Redcoats & Rebels: New Hampshire and the American Revolution: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Explore New Hampshire’s contributions to the American Revolution just in time to kick off the 250th anniversary of the events. Admission is free for Society members, $10 for non-members. New Hampshire Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord. 603-228-6688.