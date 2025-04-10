Fish Brody Friday Night Fish Fry is Back for Season 7 : 4:30 to 7 p.m. Eat in or takeout a delicious and hearty meal—choose hand-breaded fried or baked haddock dinner, delicious fish tacos, clam strips, hot dogs. $7–$17. Seniors eat free. Hand-Battered Fried Haddock Dinner. Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord.

Lecture: Redcoats & Rebels: New Hampshire and the American Revolution: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Explore New Hampshire’s contributions to the American Revolution just in time to kick off the 250th anniversary of the events. Admission is free for Society members, $10 for non-members. New Hampshire Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord. 603-228-6688.