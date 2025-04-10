Applications open for Leadership Greater Concord

he Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s annual leadership program for area professionals is accepting applications for the class of 2026. Leadership Greater Concord has introduced over 650 community members to civic activity and volunteer possibilities in NH’s Capital Region for over 30 years.

This highly immersive program begins in September 2025 and continues with monthly sessions through May 2026. Participants will get to know different aspects of the city during day-long sessions that cover history, arts and culture, education, criminal justice, government and politics, economic development, media and communications, health and human services.

“I have lived in Concord my entire life, and I’ve learned things about the city and its businesses that I never knew or never expected,” said class of 2025 participant Nikki Upshaw of Shaker Road School. “Whether you’re new to the area or have lived or been here forever, it is a great experience.”

Leadership Greater Concord offers an all-star lineup of speakers, including prominent business and civic leaders who are actively working in the Greater Concord community. Notable speakers have included: City of Concord Mayor Byron Champlin, Governor Kelly Ayotte, nonprofit leaders, representatives from the Concord Police Department, and more. The program’s small-group format encourages meaningful conversations with these leaders—along with lifelong friendships with classmates.

Leadership Greater Concord provides deep insight into the Capital Region. The relationships formed among classmates and presenters are at the heart of the program. Participants build strong bonds, engage in candid discussions, and develop a network of local peers. Many graduates go on to serve as community partners, nonprofit board members, or civic leaders, leveraging their new insight into the Concord Region.

“I joined the Leadership class because I wanted to find meaningful ways to give back to our local community,” said class of 2025 participant Amanda Sailer of Superior Plus Propane. “My biggest motivation was to make a difference, and this experience has not only expanded my understanding of the city we serve as community partners, but also has inspired me to take action and get involved in new and impactful ways.”

The Chamber invites individuals to apply for this engaging program by Friday, May 30, at concordnhchamber.com/leadership.

Related Posts