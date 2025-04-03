Klezmer Conservatory Band at The Audi

The Concord Community Concert Association welcomes the Klezmer Conservatory Band on Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium as the final concert of the CCCA 2024-25 Concert Series.

A leading voice in the world of klezmer music and Yiddish song for over 40 years, the Klezmer Conservatory Band (KCB) continues to thrill audiences all over the world. With a repertoire ranging from Yiddish standards to rousing dance medleys and little-known gems, the KCB musicians have served as important ambassadors in promoting the universal appeal of Jewish music.

Since the late 1990s, Itzhak Perlman has featured the Klezmer Conservatory Band in his CD, video, and touring project, “In the Fiddler’s House,” including performances at Wolftrap, Great Woods, Radio City Music Hall, the Ravinia Festival, the Saratoga Music Festival, Moscow’s Barvikha Concert Hall, the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, and the Mann Music Center (Philadelphia). In December of 2002, the KCB performed a concert of orchestral arrangements of klezmer and Yiddish vocal music with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. In 1988, world-renowned choreographer Bill T. Jones choreographed a piece based on music from their CD, “A Jumpin’ Night in the Garden of Eden” for the Boston Ballet.

The band’s recordings include Yiddishe Renaissance, Klez, and A Touch of Klez on the Vanguard label; Oy Chanukah, A Jumpin’ Night in the Garden of Eden, Old World Beat, Live! The Thirteenth Anniversary Album, Dancing in the Aisles, A Taste of Paradise and the highly acclaimed Dance Me to the End of Love on Rounder Records.

The KCB was prominently featured in the 1988 documentary film, “A Jumpin’ Night in the Garden of Eden.”

This concert is the final performance of five concerts of the Concord Community Concert Association’s 94th season at the Concord City Auditorium.

Visit the Concord Community Concert Association website to purchase tickets online at http://www.ccca-audi.org. Tickets are also available for $20 each, cash or check, at the door on the evening of the concert. Youth 18 and under are free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

