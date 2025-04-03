A plethora of scholarship opportunities

Plan NH is excited to announce that applications are open for the Scholarship and Fellowship Program. This program includes the Plan NH Fellowship Fund, the Alfred T. Granger Student Art Trust Fund, and the Paul and Ann Harvey Scholarship Fund, all of which support students who call New Hampshire home and are studying a field related to the Plan NH mission. Eligible fields of study include architecture, construction management, engineering, environmental studies, and more.

In 2024, nine students across the Granite State were awarded $23,000 by Plan NH to support their educational path.

“Plan NH is very proud of our scholarship program,” said executive director Tiffany Tononi McNamara. “Supporting students through our scholarship program is an investment in the next generation of leaders and innovators for the design, architecture, engineering, and construction fields in our region.”

Plan NH has been involved in awarding scholarships since its founding in 1989 and has been honored to have supported countless students over the years.

Current Plan NH Board Members Caroline Corriveau of Warrenstreet Architects and Steve Hebsch of Novo Studio Architects were Plan NH Scholarship Award recipients in years past, and they have not only carried out successful careers, but have continued to pay it forward by serving on the Plan NH Board of Directors, as well as the Plan NH Scholarship Committee.

Plan NH’s Scholarship Committee is composed of professionals from across the community development field, many of whom are former recipients themselves. This committee involves the Plan NH Fellowship Fund, the Alfred T. Granger Student Art Trust Fund, and the Paul and Ann Harvey Scholarship Fund through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s online scholarship application platform. This universal application ensures that students need only apply once to be considered for these and other scholarships available through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

More information on the Plan NH Scholarship and Fellowship Program can be found at plannh.org/programs/scholarship-and-fellowship. The application deadline for this year’s program is April 11 at 5 p.m.

