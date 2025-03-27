NHTI Night at the Movies continues

NHTI Friday Night Film Series continues with a screening of “East of Eden” (1955) – 70th Anniversary, rated PG.

The film features a defining and unforgettable performance by James Dean. “East of Eden” is directed by Elia Kazan from John Steinbeck’s novel by the same name. The film includes powerful, nuanced performances by Julie Harris, Raymond Massey, and Jo Van Fleet.

Where: The Sweeney Hall Auditorium on the campus of NHTI, Concord’s Community College, 31 College Drive, Concord NH 03301.

More information: Friday, April 4, 7 p.m. NHTI students Free, all others $10 (cash or check at the door, no advance sales). Free parking.

Contact Steve Ambra at sambra@ccsnh.edu for more information.

