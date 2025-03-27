New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival for April

The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival is offering its audiences a choice between virtual and in-theater screenings this year, as it brings its international lineup to Red River Theatres in Concord, alongside other locations across the state.

The multi-access festival, which will screen independent and foreign films through April 6, includes selections from England, Finland, France, Israel and the United States. A bonus week — April 6 to 11 — will allow extra virtual streaming opportunities for select movies.

“Our devoted film festival volunteers spend the year screening content as the best independent cinema in the world to bring these untold stories to New Hampshire,” says Pat Kalik, festival co-director. “We’re proud to play a role in bringing different communities together.”

The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival strives to enhance an appreciation of extraordinary individuals, culture, identity, history, and contemporary life in Jewish and Israeli films and programming to educate and entertain. In the process, the festival deepens perspectives, broadening understanding, and strengthening community.

Many wonderful sponsors help support the festival and allow these stories to be told.

Many of the festival’s events will take place at Red River Theatres in Concord. Here is an overview of the offerings:

Screening of “Max Dagan,” followed by Q&A with local NH filmmaker Terrie Weisman (Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.)

(Crime drama, USA, 2024)

After his father is sentenced to 15 years for the manslaughter of a California State Trooper, Max Dagan fights to uncover the truth and get his now terminally ill parent out of prison with a compassionate release. Max must open up old wounds, including seeking the help of the distraught uncle of the deceased cop and the dead trooper, to find evidence that could set his father free. In a race against time, two divided families discover they have more in common than they thought.

Following the showing of “Max Dagan,” Nashua-based filmmaker Terrie Weisman will answer questions alongside Rabbi Jon Spira-Savett of Temple Beth Abraham.

“Centered: Joe Lieberman” (Sunday, April 6, 1 p.m.)

(Documentary, USA, 2024)

Joe Lieberman, who nearly became the first Jewish Vice President of the United States, was known for putting principles above party. This film chronicles Lieberman’s extraordinary journey and 40+ years of public service, revealing the depth of his commitment to the American people. At a time of deep political division, it reminds us of the values of unity and bipartisanship. Lieberman’s legacy as a principled statesman who navigated the tumultuous world of American politics with unwavering integrity, provides a timely call for civility, moderation, and dialogue.

“The Prince of Egypt” and PJ Library Free Children’s Event (Sunday, April 6, 1:30 p.m.)

(Animated film, USA, 1998)

The story of Moses and the Ten Commandments is told in song and story, following the prophet from his adoption by the Pharaoh to his role in leading the Hebrews out of Egypt. This film features the voices of Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, and Jeff Goldblum.

There will be a free screening of the classic animated film “The Prince of Egypt” for children and families. The screening will include a craft project.

“Bad Shabbos,” (Sunday, April 6, 3:30 p.m.)

(Comedy, USA, 2024)

Winner of the Audience Award at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Bad Shabbos tells the story of a newly engaged couple, David and Meg, and the Shabbos dinner where her midwestern, Catholic parents are set to meet his New York, Jewish ones for the first time. What can we say? It all goes terribly wrong. A snappy, hilarious ensemble treat, starring Kyra Sedgwick as the controlling matriarch, David Paymer (he ate all costs!) family protector, and Clé Bennett as the resourceful bumbling doorman, and an Upper West Side apartment full of other familiar faces.

Film Festival Wrap Party, Sunday, April 6, 5:30 p.m.

Join the Film Festival Committee and volunteers for a wrap party to celebrate another successful year of events.

Individual film tickets are $12 per in-theater ticket or $12 per virtual household ticket. For information on multipack tickets, movie trackers, the full film lineup, and virtual screenings, visit: https://www.nhjewishfilmfestival.com

Related Posts