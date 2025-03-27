Calendar 3/27/2025

March 27

■ 2025 Cruise Informational Presentation:

2 to 3 p.m. An information session on our upcoming Cruise to Paradise. 2025 Golden Horizons at 254 North State St., Concord. keganon@goodlife.org.

■ Adult Drop-In Basketball:

Noon to 2 p.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.

■ College Transfer Visit:

University of Rhode Island: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. NHTI, 31 College Dr., Concord. (603) 271-6484.

■ The Common Look — An Awe Inspiring View of Icons:

Presentation will focus on the how, the what and the why of icons, along their rich history of forms. Free. Goodlife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Concord. keganon@goodlife.org.

■ Drop In Pickleball:

Noon to 2 p.m. Gymnasium, 14 Canterbury Rd, Concord.

■ Drop In Pickleball:

8 to 10 p.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.

■ Drop In Volleyball:

6 to 8 p.m. Gymnasium.

■ Evening Storytime:

6 to 7 p.m. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord.

■ LEGO Club:

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jasieyn@cityofconcord.org.

■ Chronicle Watch Party:

5 to 7 p.m. 8th Annual Easterseals NH Veterans Count Watch Party. Join us for the airing of Easterseals NH Military & Veterans Services on Chronicle (WCVB Channel 5).

■ Game Night:

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jasieyn@cityofconcord.org.

March 28

■ The Beyoncé Experience:

6:30 p.m. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord.

■ Bishop Brady Friday Night Fish Fry is Back for Season 7!

4:30 to 7 p.m. Eat in, or takeout a delicious and hearty meal of fried or baked hand-battered filet of haddock with delicious fish tacos, clam chowder. $17 – $19. Seniors: $12 off. Hand-battered Fried Haddock Dinner. Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord. 603-224-7418. fishfry@bishopbrady.edu.

■ CCMS Student Recital:

7 p.m. CCMS Student Recitals: 7 to 8 p.m. Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org

■ Drop in Pickleball:

9 to 11 a.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.

March 29

■ Ballet Misha’s Cinderella:

2 to 4 p.m. Children: $21.40, Adults: $31.60. The Concord City Audi, 2 Prince St., Concord. 603-668-4196, balletmisha.com.

■ Ballet Misha’s Cinderella:

6 to 8 p.m. Children: $21.40, Adults: $31.60. The Concord City Audi, 2 Prince St., Concord. 603-668-4196, balletmisha.com.

■ The Beyoncé Experience:

5 p.m. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord.

■ Capital City Craft Festival:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Rd., Concord. (603) 332-2616, info@castleberryfairs.com.

■ Free lecture and book signing: Gruppoie Automoto Storiche Fratelli Bosoni:

Free. The Audi, Concord. 2:30–3:30 p.m. 603-228-6688.

■ March Group Hike – Morono Park Trails:

9:30 a.m. Morono Park Trail, Concord.

■ STEAM Saturday:

For ages 9 to 13. Enjoy books, crafts, activities, and felt board/manipulatives at your own pace with our self-guided stations. (Recommended for ages newborn to three.) Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jasieyn@concordnh.gov.

March 30

■ Altan:

3 p.m., BNH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord.

■ Attention is Discovery: The Life and Legacy of Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt:

3 to 6 p.m., McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord. 603-271-7827.

■ Author John Scalzi returns!

“Starter Villain” book talk and signing, 2 p.m. Tickets: $29.99. Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main St., Concord. 603-224-0562.

■ Capital City Craft Festival:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Rd., Concord. (603) 332-2616, info@castleberryfairs.com.

