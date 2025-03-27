Calendar 3/27/2025

March 27
■ 2025 Cruise Informational Presentation:
2 to 3 p.m. An information session on our upcoming Cruise to Paradise. 2025 Golden Horizons at 254 North State St., Concord. keganon@goodlife.org.
■ Adult Drop-In Basketball:
Noon to 2 p.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
■ College Transfer Visit:
University of Rhode Island: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. NHTI, 31 College Dr., Concord. (603) 271-6484.
■ The Common Look — An Awe Inspiring View of Icons:
Presentation will focus on the how, the what and the why of icons, along their rich history of forms. Free. Goodlife Programs & Activities, 254 North State St., Concord. keganon@goodlife.org.
■ Drop In Pickleball:
Noon to 2 p.m. Gymnasium, 14 Canterbury Rd, Concord.
■ Drop In Pickleball:
8 to 10 p.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
■ Drop In Volleyball:
6 to 8 p.m. Gymnasium.
■ Evening Storytime:
6 to 7 p.m. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord.
■ LEGO Club:
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jasieyn@cityofconcord.org.
■ Chronicle Watch Party:
5 to 7 p.m. 8th Annual Easterseals NH Veterans Count Watch Party. Join us for the airing of Easterseals NH Military & Veterans Services on Chronicle (WCVB Channel 5).
■ Game Night:
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jasieyn@cityofconcord.org.
March 28
■ The Beyoncé Experience:
6:30 p.m. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord.
■ Bishop Brady Friday Night Fish Fry is Back for Season 7!
4:30 to 7 p.m. Eat in, or takeout a delicious and hearty meal of fried or baked hand-battered filet of haddock with delicious fish tacos, clam chowder. $17 – $19. Seniors: $12 off. Hand-battered Fried Haddock Dinner. Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord. 603-224-7418. fishfry@bishopbrady.edu.
■ CCMS Student Recital:
7 p.m. CCMS Student Recitals: 7 to 8 p.m. Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@ccmusicschool.org
■ Drop in Pickleball:
9 to 11 a.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
March 29
■ Ballet Misha’s Cinderella:
2 to 4 p.m. Children: $21.40, Adults: $31.60. The Concord City Audi, 2 Prince St., Concord. 603-668-4196, balletmisha.com.
■ Ballet Misha’s Cinderella:
6 to 8 p.m. Children: $21.40, Adults: $31.60. The Concord City Audi, 2 Prince St., Concord. 603-668-4196, balletmisha.com.
■ The Beyoncé Experience:
5 p.m. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord.
■ Capital City Craft Festival:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Rd., Concord. (603) 332-2616, info@castleberryfairs.com.
■ Free lecture and book signing: Gruppoie Automoto Storiche Fratelli Bosoni:
Free. The Audi, Concord. 2:30–3:30 p.m. 603-228-6688.
■ March Group Hike – Morono Park Trails:
9:30 a.m. Morono Park Trail, Concord.
■ STEAM Saturday:
For ages 9 to 13. Enjoy books, crafts, activities, and felt board/manipulatives at your own pace with our self-guided stations. (Recommended for ages newborn to three.) Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jasieyn@concordnh.gov.
March 30
■ Altan:
3 p.m., BNH Stage, 16 South Main St., Concord.
■ Attention is Discovery: The Life and Legacy of Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt:
3 to 6 p.m., McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord. 603-271-7827.
■ Author John Scalzi returns!
“Starter Villain” book talk and signing, 2 p.m. Tickets: $29.99. Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main St., Concord. 603-224-0562.
■ Capital City Craft Festival:
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Rd., Concord. (603) 332-2616, info@castleberryfairs.com.