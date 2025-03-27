Art comes to life

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to create tapestries, now is your chance. Chichester resident and tapestrymaker Lisa Almeida will be teaching her an introduction to tapestry weaving class at Kimball Jenkins School of Arts in Concord and at Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon during the month of April. Each class offers a distinctly different learning experience.

“I’m passionate about sharing my love of tapestry weaving,” said Almeida. “I’m thrilled to be offering this class in these differing formats because it gives students the flexibility to select a learning style and setting that best fits their needs.”

The Kimball Jenkins class begins on Wednesday, April 21, and meets for five consecutive Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. This format offers students ample time to practice between classes and receive personalized feedback each week.

At Sanborn Mills Farm on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, students will enjoy the immersive experience a two-day workshop offers. The setting of this working farm features meals prepared on-site, made with local ingredients. Lodging is also available, which provides the option to turn this educational event into a mini-retreat.

All supplies are provided for these classes, including a wooden tapestry loom and accessories that students will keep.

“Tapestry weaving could be viewed as the original social media,” Almeida said. “Long before there were books, people told stories through tapestries. Early tapestries were like graphic novels packed with drama, symbolism and epic battles.”

In addition to being a beautiful art form, tapestry weaving has health benefits. The mindful, rhythmic movements of weaving provide a meditative experience – an antidote for the stress of modern life.

Past students interested in attending either class will pay a reduced materials fee that excludes the cost of a new loom. Returning students will also be able to work with Lisa to create a design of their choice to weave.

You can learn more and register for these classes by visiting kimballjenkins.com, sanbornmills.org or by visiting Lisa’s website, boutiquestudioevents.com.

Lisa Almeida is juried member of the League of NH Craftsmen, and lives in Chichester, NH. She discovered tapestry weaving in 2017 and has been weaving nearly every day since. Places she has taught include the Currier Museum of Art, the League of NH Craftsmen, and the former Twiggs Gallery.

