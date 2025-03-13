Full-time executive director named

Following a highly productive five-month interim leadership term, the board of directors of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen has named Kate Saunders to become the full-time executive director. She was previously filling an interim capacity.

Saunders has impressed League members with her personable nature and her collaborative approach to tasks and challenges. She has already completed a full update to the strategic plan, along with tackling the budget and front office staff.

Saunders has also overseen the renovation of the Concord Creative Center gallery near the League’s headquarters, which will open next year.

“Her deep experience in the nonprofit field, her passion for craft and education, and her positivity and leadership abilities are going to be huge assets in shaping the League community as we head into our next chapter,” said Zack Jones, chair of the board of directors.

During her interim term, Saunders made sure the strategic plan reflected updated League values, including the following:

A sense of belonging that contributes to the language and culture of the handmade community.

that contributes to the language and culture of the handmade community. The act of making that drives the enrichment of the crafts community.

that drives the enrichment of the crafts community. A creative energy that sparks the emotional connection and passion needed to grow the League and its role in the arts community.

Her priority has been to create opportunities for the League to expand its reach and attract new generations of artists and supporters.

She has worked to strengthen the League’s governance and administration and build strong financial sustainability.

Saunders recently initiated the launch of A Handmade Life, a film featuring some of the League’s craftsmen, which will have its second screening in March. This screening will bring together arts leaders from across the state to focus on educating the public about creative industries and crafts, as well as exploring new ways to drive investment in funding an arts-focused future.

“My top priority is to ensure the League is moving forward while strengthening and supporting the artists who make up the core,” Saunders said.

“Strong organizations are built on the mission and history, but they thrive by adapting and building on their legacy.”

Moving forward, Saunders hopes to build on the momentum of the past five months. She has met with craftspeople and League members across the state, listening to their needs and concerns. She has also been working on initiatives to develop programming, expand community partnerships, and strengthen outreach and marketing efforts.

With the League’s centennial celebration in 2026, Saunders is honored to help lead the organization into this next era.

“I am deeply honored by the faith invested in me by the board, our members, and supporters,” Saunders said. “Working together, we will ensure that both the century’s past and the century ahead are filled with wonderful stories.”

