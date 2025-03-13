2025 Farm Share Program applications open

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) is now accepting applications for its 2025 Farm Share Program.

This vital food access program serves New Hampshire community members with limited incomes by providing funding and support for Granite Staters facing food insecurity to access local, certified organic, and sustainably grown Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares.

Since 2017, NOFA-NH has partnered with 27 farms to provide 305 shares to 1,000+ community members in nine NH counties through the program.

NOFA-NH provides funds for 50% of each farm share, paid directly to the farms. Farm Share Program recipients pay 25% of the total farm share cost upon program acceptance. Payments are made to the farm. Participating farms contribute the remaining 25%.

This year, NOFA-NH is partnering with 25 farms across New Hampshire to offer nutritious farm shares for community members in need. Participating farms include:

Bascom Farm

Begin Family Farm LLC

Berk Fort Farm

Brookford Farm

Cranocchio Project

Crow’s Feet Farm

Dandelion Forest Farm

Greenhill Farm

Local Harvest CSA

Meadow’s Mirth Farm

Morrison Farm

Heartbeet Farm

Wendy Turpin Farm

Open Woods Farm

Orange Circle Farm

Pitch Hill Farm

Slope Side Farm

Stout Oak Farm

Tuckaway Farm

Two Mountain Farm

Two Toad Farm

Waxwing Moon Gardens

Wild Fern Farm

Winter Farm

Uphill Farm

In previous years, only certified organic farms with a CSA were eligible to participate in NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program.

In 2024, NOFA-NH expanded farm participation to include certified organic farms and farms transitioning toward organic certification.

In 2025, NOFA-NH opened the program to include both certified organic farms and non-certified NOFA-NH member farms that are either transitioning to organic or implementing approved practices.

This effort increases the reach and accessibility of this program for both farmers and recipients.

To learn more or apply for the program, visit http://www.nofanh.org/farm-share-program.

This program is possible thanks to generous support from NOFA-NH’s sponsors, including:

The NH Charitable Foundation

Monadnock Food Co-op

Kearsarge Food Hub

Black Trumpet Bistro

The Works Bakery Cafe

Revival Kitchen & Bar

If you would like to support the program or other food access work at NOFA-NH, you can make a donation today at http://www.nofanh.org/donate.

