Applications open for award

Applications are now open for New Hampshire’s largest student journalism award, the Brodsky Prize, which was established seven years ago by the late Jeffrey Brodsky and his father, Howard, to encourage innovation by student journalists. The $5,000 prize is open to all high school students attending public, charter, or parochial schools in New Hampshire.

Judging criteria include a student’s journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what the late Jeffrey Brodsky called “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.” The deadline for applications is April 28, 2025.

“Working on the school newspaper was the most formative and meaningful high school experience for me — more than any classroom. It’s more important than ever for young journalists to push boundaries and to challenge authority, and they can start by using the power of their school paper just like the press in the professional world,” Jeffrey Brodsky said of student journalism.

The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications helps oversee the award program and provides one of the judges, executive director Laura Simoes. Longtime judges are Howard Brodsky, Jeffrey’s father and co-founder and chairman of CCA Global Partners; Misbah Tahir, former Little Green co-editor and now a biotechnology finance executive; former Union Leader and Sunday News president and publisher Joseph McQuaid; and Leah Todd Lin, VP of Audience Strategy for NH Public Radio.

More information on the Brodsky Prize, including past winners and applications, can be found at thebrodskyprize.org.

