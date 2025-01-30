Pickleball indoors

long. Club Piklbal’s goal is to provide players with a comfortable and positive play experience, making it easy to show up, play, enjoy some friendly competition, have fun, and make connecClub Piklbal! is a community-centered, state-of-the art indoor pickleball facility that welcomes players of all ages and abilities all year Club Piklbal!, NH’s Lakes Region first indoor pickleball club is now open at Belknap Marketplace at 96 Daniel Webster Hwy in Belmont. Memberships, court reservations, and level-specific open play games are now available. t ion s . In its 23,000 square foot facility, Club Piklbal! offers eight indoor, temperature controlled, fenced in pickleball courts with CushionX premium court surfaces. As well, Club Piklbal! members and guests can enjoy a Wellness Suite, Pro Shop, Training Area, Lounge / Event Space, and plenty of viewing areas for spectators to watch games at play. Whether seeking lessons or leagues, open play or court reservations, a club membership or nonmember status, all are welcome! Visit ClubPiklbal.com to learn more.

