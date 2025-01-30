Mocktails on Main Street

Concord Insider

Whether you’re celebrating Dry January, don’t drink alcohol, or simply love fun drinks, mocktails could be the answer you’ve been waiting for. A good mocktail provides not only an alternative to alcohol but something to sip on, to savor, to feel like you’re part of the party.

The Concord Insider, in collaboration with InTown Concord, set out to explore Concord’s mocktail scene through a journey down Main Street with stops at Street, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, and Revival Kitchen and Bar. From sweet and fizzy to rich and nutty, the cocktails we tasted and the flavors we discovered – many of which were tailored to the season – demonstrate the versatility of mocktails, designed not just to carry you to the end of Dry January but through the rest of the year as well. Check out the drinks we tried and learn more about making your own mocktails!

Street

Blackberry Lime Mule: This drink uses blackberry simple syrup and soda water to put a fruity non-alcoholic spin on a Moscow Mule. The ginger and lime balance out the sweetness in a refreshing combination that feels summery even in the winter.

Wellness Fizz: An elevated ice tea, this fizz brings together lemon, ginger, and soda water with notes of citrus, turmeric, and black pepper to create a soothing mocktail to boost your immunity.

Spiced Pom Fizz: Inspired by mulled wine, this mocktail combines pomegranate juice with cinnamon, star anise, coriander, cloves, cardamom—boiled together then cooled and topped with soda water. These seasonal flavors with a splash of citrus make for a cozy drinking experience.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Zero Proof Margarita – It looks like a traditional margarita and, remarkably, tastes like one too. You’d never know this zero-proof drink has no alcohol – perfect for people who want a mocktail equivalent of their favorite drink, flavors and all.

Horchata – A rice-based beverage, this dessert-like mocktail balances cinnamon and sweetness and tastes even better topped with whipped cream.

Black Cherry Basil Sangria – As far as non-alcoholic interpretations of wine go, this one captures the flavors eloquently, mixing cranberry juice, orange juice, black cherry puree, muddled basil, and cranberries for garnish.

Revival Kitchen and Bar

Black Apple – A refined collection of tastes, this confection combines maple syrup, black walnut bitters, lemon juice, verjus, apple cider in a glass with ice to create a confection that first tastes like a caramel apple and leaves you with a delightful nutty aftertaste lingering on your tongue.

Sinful Cranberry – Another homage to winter, the Sinful Cranberry mixes cranberry juice, hellfire bitters, cinnamon simple syrup, and a blood orange garnish to perfect the balance of crisp and tart with a spike of cinnamon.

Making mocktails at home

For those looking to try your hand at making mocktail masterpieces, here are some easy ideas for gathering inspiration.

Find mocktail accounts on social media and see what recipes speak to you. A quick online search could yield endless possibilities and flavor ideas.

If you enjoy the taste of alcohol but don't want to actually consume it, pick your favorite cocktail and substitute zero-proof alcohol in place of actual alcohol. You also can turn any mocktail into a cocktail with the addition of alcohol, so if you want to share a flavor experience but offer a non-alcoholic choice, this could be your best bet.

Don't be afraid to try mixing different flavors. You can evoke different seasons as you go, such as a hint of cinnamon or nutmeg for the fall or a splash of elderflower for the spring.

Carbonated water injects fizz into any drink and helps offset the sweetness, so if you want something bubbly, you have options.

, so if you want something bubbly, you have options. Perhaps the most important piece of advice: have fun. Mocktails are meant to be enjoyed!

Rachel Wachman can be reached at rwachman@cmonitor.com