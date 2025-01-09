By The Concord Insider - Jan 9, 2025 |
Jan. 9
- Bach’s Lunch: “A Baroque Beatles Renaissance” (Concert): 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. Email: reception@ccmusicschool.org.
- Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism Exhibition: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 49 South Main St., Suite 100, Concord.
- Meet the Legislators Networking Reception: 4 to 6 p.m. The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, EVgo, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord.
- Peg Fitzpatrick – The Art of Small Business Social Media: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. “The Art of Small Business Social Media: A Blueprint for Marketing Success.” Free. Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 South Main St., Concord. Contact: gibsonsevents@gmail.com.
- Zoom: Great Artists Series: 1 to 2 p.m. Roger Ballou facilitates explorations of great artists whose works hang at the Currier Museum. $25. GoodLife Programs & Activities, Concord. Email: kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
Jan. 10
- Get The Led Out: 8 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
- Suncook Valley Chorale January Concert “Heal the World”: 7 to 8:30 p.m. $18-$20. General Admission $20, Seniors $18, and kids are free. Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant St., Concord. Contact: natrainer100@gmail.com.
Jan. 11
- Granite State Ringers Open House: 10 a.m. to noon. Discover the world of handbells at Granite State Ringers. Free. Granite State Ringers Studio, 2A Industrial Park Drive, Concord. Contact: GSREvents07@gmail.com.
- Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour: 7 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 South Main St., Concord.
- Storytime Stations at the Heights: 9:30 a.m. Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. Contact: jsalemy@concordnh.gov.
- Suncook Valley Chorale January Concert “Heal the World”: 2 to 3:30 p.m. $18-$20. General Admission $20, Seniors $18, and kids are free. Unitarian Universalist Church, 274 Pleasant St., Concord. Contact: natrainer100@gmail.com.
Related Posts
Related Posts