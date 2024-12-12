Vintage Vocal Quartet to perform on Dec. 14

Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery in Meredith will host the Vintage Vocal Quartet for an evening of vintage harmony and swing on Saturday, Dec. 14. The performance will take place in the winery’s Loft Listening Room, offering an intimate venue for an up-close musical experience.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Saturday, Dec. 14 Location: Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery, 72 Main St., Meredith

Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery, 72 Main St., Meredith Schedule: Complimentary wine tasting at 5:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., dinner service ends at 7 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.

The Vintage Vocal Quartet channels the golden age of big band music, drawing inspiration from legends such as Glenn Miller’s Modernaires, the Andrews Sisters, and Nat King Cole. The ensemble recreates tight vocal harmonies with live instrumentation, featuring Taylor O’Donnell on piano and lead vocals, David Thorne Scott on bass and vocals, Adam Gamwell on trumpet and tenor vocals, and Paul Pampinella on guitar and baritone vocals. Together, they deliver a performance filled with timeless classics and heartfelt renditions, evoking the retro elegance of the swing era.

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery provides a unique listening room atmosphere, designed to enhance the connection between artists and audiences. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a complimentary wine tasting and dinner before the show. Once the music begins, the intimate space offers a focused and immersive experience, setting it apart from larger venues.

Tickets for this memorable event are available online, with refunds offered up to five days before the performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hermitwoods.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the magic of a bygone era in an exceptional setting.

