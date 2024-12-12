The Chorale’s ‘Winter Cheer!’

Concert takes place on Dec. 14 and 15

The Concord Chorale will present Winter Cheer! on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., at South Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord. This festive concert will feature seasonal music performed by the Chorale, accompanied by a brass quintet and The Purple Finches youth choir from the Concord Community Music School.

The program celebrates winter and the joy that can be found during the colder months. The Chorale hopes to uplift its audience with pieces such as John Rutter’s When Icicles Hang, Bob Chilcott’s Wenceslas, and a variety of traditional carols.

The Purple Finches, directed by Maria Isaak, will perform two pieces independently and join the Chorale for Chilcott’s Wenceslas. In this piece, members of The Purple Finches will sing the part of the Page, soloists from the Chorale will perform the role of King Wenceslas, and the ensemble will provide the choral parts.

A highlight of the concert is the song The Lesson, which includes the line, “I can cheer another soul by a carol’s simple art.” This sentiment reflects the Concord Chorale’s aim to bring warmth and joy to its audience, even during the darkest days of the year.

Founded in 1969, the Concord Chorale is an auditioned vocal ensemble committed to excellence in choral music performance. Its mission is to enrich the cultural life of its community through a diverse repertoire and high-quality musical experiences.

Tickets for Winter Cheer! are available online at concordchorale.org/tickets or from Chorale members. Admission is free for K–12 students.

For an evening of music and community, join the Concord Chorale and The Purple Finches in celebrating the beauty of the winter season.

