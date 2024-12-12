Seamus Egan’s Celtic Christmas

Live music on Dec. 14

The Wolfeboro Friends of Music will host Seamus Egan’s Good Winter: A Celtic Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the First Congregational Church, South Main Street, Wolfeboro.

Seamus Egan, a renowned figure in traditional Irish music and founder of the acclaimed band Solas, will perform with his ensemble, The Seamus Egan Project. Known for redefining the sound of Irish music, Egan and his group blend fiddle, flute, whistle, guitar, banjo, piano, and accordion with vocals to create a dynamic celebration of the holiday season.

The performance will feature a mix of seasonal songs, original works, traditional Irish music, poetry, and spoken word, weaving a joyful and intimate narrative. The event aims to celebrate tradition, ritual, and collective memory, themes central to the Christmas season.

The concert is the fourth in the Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s nine-performance season, marking 85 years of bringing artistic excellence to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

Tickets are $35.50 and can be purchased at wfriendsofmusic.org, by calling 603-569-2151, or at the door on the day of the event. High school students with ID and children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free.

For more information, visit wfriendsofmusic.org. Celebrate the holiday season with an evening of vibrant Celtic music and storytelling.

Related Posts