Nature Conservancy hosts Winter Solstice Soiree

The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire will host its annual Winter Solstice Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at its new offices inside The Hotel Concord, located at 11 South Main St., Concord.

The event marks the shortest day of the year and offers an opportunity to celebrate the season with friends, food, and fun. Guests can drop in anytime during the open-house-style gathering to enjoy drinks, light appetizers, and holiday cheer. The first drink is complimentary, with a cash bar available for additional beverages.

This free event invites nature enthusiasts and community members to mingle, explore the Conservancy’s new office space, and celebrate the partnerships and shared commitment to conservation that define the organization’s mission.

While RSVPs are not required, they are appreciated. Guests can RSVP online to help with planning.

Parking is available on Main Street and in nearby garages, including the Capital Commons Garage at 75 Storrs Street, located directly behind The Hotel Concord. For additional parking options, visit the City of Concord’s website.

For more information or to RSVP, visit The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire’s website. Celebrate the solstice and the season with fellow nature lovers in downtown Concord.

Related Posts