David Francey to perform

David Francey, a Scottish-born Canadian folk singer and songwriter, will perform an intimate concert at Peterborough’s Unitarian Universalist Church at 25 Main St., Peterborough at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Known for his authentic storytelling through song, Francey presents the working person’s life, drawing on his own experiences as a former carpenter and laborer across Canada.

Francey moved from Scotland to Canada at age twelve, and for decades worked in rail yards, construction sites, and remote areas, writing songs that capture the struggles and stories of everyday life. In 1999, encouraged by his wife, Beth Girdler, he recorded his first album, Torn Screen Door, which quickly gained popularity in Canada. Since then, Francey has released eleven albums, won three Juno Awards, and earned accolades like the SOCAN Folk Music Award and the Grand Prize in both the International Acoustic Music Awards and John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

Francey’s songs, covered by artists such as The Del McCoury Band and The Rankin Family, reflect his observations of Canadian landscapes and communities, especially in tracks like “Hard Steel Mill” and “Flowers of Saskatchewan.” His live performances combine music with stories, offering audiences a glimpse into the inspirations behind his songs and his journey from laborer to one of Canada’s most respected folk artists.

Tickets for the concert are priced at $28 online and $35 day of show and are available at pfmsconcerts.org.

