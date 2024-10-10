It’s fall at the Jaffrey Civic Center; that means that our Fall Open Show is just around the corner! This popular event draws dozens of artists from throughout the region. This year’s show features paintings, photographs, pastels, sculptures, mixed media, and textiles. The show boasts over 80 works of art in various styles with varying subjects.

The following artists have submitted works: Maureen Ahern, Christine Andrews, Phil Bean, Susan Beetle, Mary Bradley, Paul Cooper, Gary Custer, Clara Dennison, Joanna Draugsvold, Susan Ellis, Jill C. Fischman, Richard Fishman, Rebecca Fredrickson, Inara Furnari-O’Mara, Rachel Germond, Betty Glass, John Grosvenor, Holly Harmon-Morse, Kyle Higgins, Bonnie Hill, Sue Ann Hum, Mary Iselin, Barbara Jo Kingsley, Edward Merrell, Barbara Morse, Olha Necheporenko, Scott Niemi, Jonathan Niemi, Andrew Niemi, Diane Orzel, Lorna Perkins, Lee Stanton Sawyer, Joan Szkil, Gill Truslow, William Turner, Judy Unger-Clark, and Jennifer Ward.

The exhibit will run in the Cunningham Gallery upstairs through Nov. 16. Come visit us during our open hours: Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Jaffrey Civic Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit cultural facility founded in 1966, located at 40 Main Street, Jaffrey.

