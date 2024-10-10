events at gibson’s

Local fantasy author talk

NH fantasy author Jacquelyn Benson visits Gibson’s Bookstore for the first time to present her new book, The Tomb of the Sun King, the sequel to the action-packed historical fantasy Empire of Shadows, on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Benson will be in conversation with her audiobook narrator, Alex Picard.

Local horror author showcase

Gibson’s Bookstore is blessed (or haunted?) to have a wealth of horror authors locally, from many different avenues of publishing. Join us for a bit of literary trick-or-treat at Gibson’s Bookstore as we host a Meet the Authors mocktail party. Meet local horror authors, enjoy horror-themed mocktails, mingle with other horror fans (conversation starter tip: what is your least favorite horror trope? We’d love to complain with you!), and buy great horror novels on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Joining are horror authors: Mae Murray, John Durgin, Gregory Bastianelli, Brennan LaFaro, Nathan Guardian, Glenn Rolfe, Jared Grace, Cat Scully, Tony Tremblay, Aquino Loayza, Heather Murphy, Tom Deady, Jennifer Anne Gordon, and Erin Bowman.

Poetry Society of NH

Join the Poetry Society of New Hampshire from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, for an afternoon of verse. Their headliner this month is Theresa Monteiro. An open mic follows her reading. Newcomers are welcomed and encouraged. Bring your favorite poem to read, something you’ve been working on, or come with appreciative ears to listen.

Theresa lives in New Hampshire with her husband and children. Her poetry appears in various journals including The American Journal of Poetry, River Heron Review, Cutleaf, The Banyan Review, Lily Poetry Review, and Poetry South, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

