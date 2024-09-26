Fund grant applications

Local nonprofits who wish to apply for a grant from the MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) Fund at New Hampshire Charitable Foundation can do so by October 15. The application and instructions can be accessed online at mvsb.com/community-involvement.

Grants generally range from $1,000 to $10,000 and are awarded to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and public agencies based in the Lakes Region, Plymouth, and Seacoast areas. Projects supported are of high priority and need for the applicant organization and are related to their mission or development; demonstrate a clear, practical plan with objectives for services, participation, and results; leverage other funding and/or voluntary support; offer evidence that project objectives will be accomplished within the grant period; and demonstrate cooperation and collaboration with other organizations to provide greater community impact.

Go to mvsb.com/community-involvement to learn more and to apply.