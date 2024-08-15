Humanities Monday

Who gets to vote in the United States? Over A merica’s 250-year history, various groups have been excluded from voting. Using randomized choices, each attendee will create an “avatar ” for the evening, which will eventually be granted suffrage as attendees move through the decades of changing voting rights and restrictions. Liz Tentarelli, president of the non-partisan League of Women Voters NH, will lead attendees, then address the current situation of election law in NH with town moderator and NH election law expert Nancy Marashio on Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Whipple Hall, New London.

