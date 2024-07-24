Cappies 2024: Automotive

Automotive sponsored by Tim’s Truck Capital
Auto Body
1. Guimond’s Auto Body, Concord
2. Above All Collision, Concord
3. Weed Family Automotive, Concord
Auto Detailing
1. Concord Auto Spa
2. Agoubi Auto Detailing, Franklin
3. Concord Car Care
Auto Parts
1. Sanel Napa Auto Parts, Concord
2. Batteries Plus Bulbs, Manchester
3. Gilbert Driveline Service & Supply, Inc., Manchester
Auto Repair
1. Weed Family Automotive, Concord
2. German Autowerks, Concord
3. TC’s Service Center, Pittsfield
Car Wash
1. Concord Auto Spa
2. Thirty Pines Car Wash, Concord
3. Washville Car Wash, Concord
New Car Dealership sponsored by Capital City Subaru
1. Capital City Subaru, Concord
2. Grappone Automotive Group, Bow
3. Banks Chevrolet, Concord
Oil & Lube
1. Weed Automotive, Concord
2. TC’s Service Center
3. Grappone Honda, Bow
RV Dealership
1. Bill’s RV Service, Chichester
1. Cold Springs RV, Weare
3. Camping World, Chichester
Tires
1. Northeast Tire, Belmont
1. Town Fair, Concord
3. Weed Automotive, Concord
Used Car Dealership
1. Tim’s Truck Capital, Epsom
2. Banks Chevrolet, Concord
3. Grappone Toyota, Bow