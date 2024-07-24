Cappies 2024: Automotive

Auto Body

1. Guimond’s Auto Body, Concord

2. Above All Collision, Concord

3. Weed Family Automotive, Concord

 

Auto Detailing

1. Concord Auto Spa

2. Agoubi Auto Detailing, Franklin

3. Concord Car Care

 

Auto Parts

1. Sanel Napa Auto Parts, Concord

2. Batteries Plus Bulbs, Manchester

3. Gilbert Driveline Service & Supply, Inc., Manchester

 

Auto Repair

1. Weed Family Automotive, Concord

2. German Autowerks, Concord

3. TC’s Service Center, Pittsfield

 

Car Wash

1. Concord Auto Spa

2. Thirty Pines Car Wash, Concord

3. Washville Car Wash, Concord

 

New Car Dealership sponsored by Capital City Subaru

1. Capital City Subaru, Concord

2. Grappone Automotive Group, Bow

3. Banks Chevrolet, Concord

 

Oil & Lube

1. Weed Automotive, Concord

2. TC’s Service Center

3. Grappone Honda, Bow

 

RV Dealership

1. Bill’s RV Service, Chichester

1. Cold Springs RV, Weare

3. Camping World, Chichester

 

Tires

1. Northeast Tire, Belmont

1. Town Fair, Concord

3. Weed Automotive, Concord

 

Used Car Dealership

1. Tim’s Truck Capital, Epsom

2. Banks Chevrolet, Concord

3. Grappone Toyota, Bow

