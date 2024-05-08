Symphony NH performing ‘South Pacific: In Concert’

The New London Barn Playhouse is thrilled to announce a new collaboration between the historic theater and Symphony NH, the Granite State’s premiere professional symphony orchestra.

South Pacific: In Concert will be presented on the Barn Playhouse stage for two performances only on Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m.

Audiences will experience the romantic and timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein score at its very best with 20 professional musicians from Symphony NH and vocalists from the Barn Playhouse Community, performed on the intimate Barn Playhouse stage.

The story follows the lives of U.S. military men, nurses, and residents of a Polynesian island during World War II told through song with such famous tunes as “There Is Nothing Like a Dame,” “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” and “Some Enchanted Evening.”

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration between two of New Hampshire’s finest not-for-profit arts organizations,” said Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director of the New London Barn Playhouse. “This collaboration is a direct result of the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts bringing together leaders of the state’s arts groups during the pandemic via zoom, and it brings me an incredible amount of joy that we are now able to produce South Pacific: In Concert on the Barn Playhouse stage. It is sure to be a unique performance, the first time in the Barn Playhouse’s history to have 20 musicians playing on our stage.”

“This is such a thrill for us at Symphony NH to have the opportunity to collaborate with the New London Barn Playhouse,” said Deanna Hoying, Executive Director of Symphony NH.

“Working together to bring the gorgeous score of South Pacific to New Hampshire audiences has been a long time dream of our organizations and we are finally able to fulfill that dream.”

Tickets are on sale now by heading to nlbarn.org or giving the Box Office a call at 603-526-6710.

