Pillar Gallery announces fourth exhibition

PILLAR Gallery + Projects is a new exhibition space in Concord. Their fourth exhibition, Into The Ether, will be on view until June 7.

Into the Ether, focuses on the nebulous and ephemeral — in hazy, high-key abstraction, airy pastels and immersive installation. Memory and myth are explored, even if in fleeting moments. The group exhibition includes works by Sung Won Yun, Kevin Xiques, Lydia Kinney and Samantha Eckert.

Featured are large-scale fluorescent pink installations by Samantha Eckert. Floating, cloud-like sculptural forms are made from knitted and hand-dyed yarn, as well as hanging sand-dollars created from Italian fiber clay, rhinestones and gouache. Eckert is a VT-based conceptual artist. Her works are deeply influenced by her Italian heritage and handcrafted objects made by her mother and grandmother. Through their legacy, she explores memory myth, ancestry, loss, and longing, weaving between personal and political themes.

Works exhibited by Sung Won Yun, both drawings on mylar and large-scale abstract paintings, are accumulations of countless layers of precise brushstrokes that build into airy and atmospheric abstractions. Sung Won Yun was born in Seoul, Korea and works in NYC. She is working on representing fundamental questions about homogenization of cultural, ecological, or geological process in the congeries of time.

Lydia Kinney is a MA-based painter working in structured and layered abstraction embracing aspects of “self, body, space, and form.” Kinney’s paintings use a range of layered paint viscosities to create color fields and atmospherics interrupted by structural shapes.

Kevin Xiques, currently based in Queens, NY, uses intuitive mark-making and gesture to create self-reflective abstractions. In the artist’s words “my action or inaction informs my relationship with myself in the present moment; happiness, pain, love, and resentment all inhabit the world that I create on the canvas. When finished, a piece of myself is revealed, generated through an accumulation of intertwined gesture, shape, density, and color.”

PILLAR Gallery + Projects is an artist-run space in Concord. The exhibition marks their fourth exhibition. They are excited to continue to curate thematic group exhibitions centered around the wide range of contemporary art-making in the Northeast region and beyond.

