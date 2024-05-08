On Saturday and Sunday, May 11 to 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Henniker will host more than 80 local artists, crafters, farmers and food makers at the biannual Henniker Handmade & Homegrown event. Vendors will fill the outdoor and indoor spaces at the Community Center and park located at 57 Main Street. Visitors will browse endless handmade gifts including pottery, jewelry, candles, knitwear, woodworking, fine art illustrations, handprinted textiles, photography, plants, flowers, and so much more. The festival boasts a rockstar music lineup with performances by Walker Smith, The Honey Bees Trio, Doug Farrell & Beth Mangano, Will Hatch, The Danny Savage Band, and Beechwood taking place on the Angela Robinson Bandstand. A variety of food trucks including Taco Beyondo, TOLA Rose Italian Eatery, Batulo’s Kitchen, and Becky’s Pies & Deserts will be onsite. Broken Boat Farm will have their goats on the scene ready for visiting and feeding. The Grow Love Company will have loads of fresh tulip bouquets grown right in Henniker, perfect for Mother’s Day Weekend. Parking will be available at the Henniker Community School.

Henniker Handmade & Homegrown is a fundraising event for Henniker Community Market, a summer farmers market in its 13th year, held every Thursday evening May to October.

Learn more on Facebook and Instagram by following Henniker Community Market. This event is free and open to the public and all are welcome.

Related Posts