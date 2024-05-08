Celebrating ‘Best in NH,’ one year of new ownership

The owners of Cafe One East in Warner NH gathered underneath the Interstate 89, Exit 9 Southbound attractions sign for a quick celebratory photo. The newly installed sign is aimed at driving additional traffic into the heart of Warner, N.H. Warner

NH is a small Main Street township with a population of about 3,000 residents. The Cafe sits right next to the town hall and serves as a community gathering place, welcome to all visitors. Cafe One East changed ownership in February 2023 and recently won the 2024 NH Magazine “Best in NH” Reader’s Poll for Best Coffee Shop in the Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee Region. “We are celebrating the amazing support of the community this past year of ownership by installing an interstate exit sign,” said Rob Ronayne, co-owner. “We hope that the sign will help drive more traffic downtown, not just for us but the other small businesses, too,” added Paige Kelly, co-owner.

The Main St of Warner NH is home to other local small businesses like Reed’s North and The Local, both of which are American Style Pub/Restaurants, and Charlie Mac’s Pizza. Warner Public Market, a local-farm backed market is also re-opening in May of 2024 after a change in operating ownership. “We are really trying to do our part to revitalize downtown Warner, we want to be able to share this wonderful community with everyone.” continued Paige. Downtown Warner small businesses were impacted greatly through COVID-19, seeing the closure of several. Foot-traffic is just now returning to pre-2019 levels in the town center.

Cafe One East serves all kinds of coffee, espresso, and tea-based beverages, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, fruit smoothies, and is home to baked goods by Crumb to Mama, including her famous cinnamon buns, available every Saturday. They are open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are located at 1 East Main St., in Warner, N.H.

Related Posts