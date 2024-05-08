A Main Street walking mystery

From May 16 to June 16 the iconic family-favorite board game comes to life!

Enter the world of CLUE in the interactive & immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. We need your help solving the case! Can you crack the code of who killed Mr. Boddy in Concord?

In this new spin on the classic mystery game, guests step into the roles of the beloved CLUE characters Mayor Green, Colonel Mustard, Solicitor Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett and Chef White. Players will explore Concord as detectives to solve the mystery of who murdered the elusive Mr. Boddy.

CLUE: A Walking Mystery is an interactive game that takes place across multiple locations in Concord. Detectives will be greeted by the Butler and then sent on their way to solve a mystery, gathering clues from popular sites and shops. The game begins at 44 S. Main St. and continues at locations such as Lucky’s Barbershop, Gibson’s Bookstore, Penumbra, and Teatotaller throughout Concord.

This is a family-friendly event and is recommended for ages 8 and older with an adult accompanying all minors. Upon purchasing tickets, guests can choose which of the characters they will bring to life. Tickets start at $35 and are available at ccanh.com/clue

Related Posts