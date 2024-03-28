Absolute Title, Girls Inc. launch Absolute Success

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Absolute Title is partnering with Girls Inc. of New Hampshire to launch Absolute Success, a program that supports economic literacy and introduces young women to career pathways in the real estate business.

As part of Absolute Success, Absolute Title will sponsor Girls Inc.’s economic literacy curriculum at the Nashua and Manchester centers, as well as a summer camp session for girls from both locations. Absolute Title will also host participants in the Young Women’s Leadership summer program. This experience will give teens the opportunity to shadow title and real estate professionals, and make the link between economic literacy, career paths and home ownership.

“Absolute Title is proud to support the excellent programming of Girls Inc. and to help educate the homeowners and real estate professionals of tomorrow,” said Absolute Title Managing Member Matthew Neuman. “As the father of two girls, I believe it’s especially important to give these young women the tools they’ll need to achieve financial success throughout their lives.”

Girls Inc.’s economic literacy curriculum teaches age-appropriate material with real world examples. From playing store to the stock market, young women of all ages come away understanding the concepts of earning, saving, spending and sharing money.

“Preparing girls for the future is the most important thing we do,” said Girls Inc. of New Hampshire President & CEO Sharron McCarthy. “Support from organizations like Absolute Title shows our members that the community cares about them, too, and is also willing to invest in their future.”

