Call for art in New Hampshire’s Capital City

“The Seventh Tree” by Bruce Hathaway is currently on display outside the Chamber office at 49 S. Main St., in downtown Concord.

The City of Concord, NH and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invite sculptors to submit entries for Art on Main, a public art exhibit in the city’s historic downtown and beyond. Accepted entries will be on display from June 2024 through May 2025, and enhance the capital city’s award-winning Main Street.

Concord’s seventh annual outdoor sculpture exhibition is open to sculptors 18 years or older, preferably from New England. This initiative is a partnership between the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Concord Committee and the City of Concord. The Creative Concord Committee is made up of dedicated volunteers who work to enhance the creative economy in the Capital Region.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration; each must be the property of the artist. All accepted artists will receive a $500 stipend. Accepted artworks must be properly secured upon installation for the safety of visitors and the artwork itself. The City of Concord takes a 30% commission for any sculptures sold to promote the visual arts. The deadline for entries is April 26, 2024.

“Concord’s Main Street really is New Hampshire’s Main Street,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Works exhibited in Art on Main will be displayed in a destination city, full of unique shops, restaurants and cultural venues that attract a high volume of visitors throughout the year. Art on Main enhances these attractions by creating an open-air gallery that is free for all to enjoy. Last year the exhibit expanded to include an installation at the Community Center in the Heights neighborhood. The Creative Concord Committee hopes to include other city neighborhoods as well.

For more information about the City of Concord’s sixth annual outdoor sculpture exhibition, or to submit work for consideration, please visit concordnhchamber.com/arts. Questions should be directed to Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President, Tim Sink, CCE, at (603) 224-2508 or tsink@concordnhchamber.com.

