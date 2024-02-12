Bulletin board for the week of Feb. 15, 2024

Auditions for ‘Pride and Prejudice’

The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical than it does in this effervescent new adaptation. Playwright Kate Hamill injects hilarious new life into this classic love story with a decidedly progressive take – but not to worry, empire waists and lavish Regency-era attire still abound in this familiar yet surprisingly modern adaptation. Auditions will be held Sunday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Community Players Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Road, Concord. All roles open, five men, five women, (or more), for Kate Hamill’s new adaptation of Jane Austen classic. Go to communityplayersofconcord.org/auditions for description of roles and detailed information. Show is May 3 to 5. Questions? Contact director Vicky Sandin at vicky.maporg.yahoo.com.

NH Poetry Out Loud semi-finals expands

The annual Poetry Out Loud competition has proven so popular in New Hampshire that four semi-finals will take place across the state in February, the N.H. State Council on the Arts announced today. Thirty-nine New Hampshire high schools and school groups will send students to the state semi-finals this year.

Semi-final locations, dates, times and snow dates for 2024 N.H. Poetry Out Loud are:

Silver Center for the Arts, Plymouth; Feb. 15, 6 p.m. (snow date: Feb. 16)

Tupelo Music Hall, Derry; Feb. 20, 6 p.m. (snow date: Feb. 21)

New England College, Henniker; Feb. 22, 6 p.m. (snow date: Feb. 23)

True crime Pembroke author at Gibson’s

Pembroke author Avree Kelly Clark visits Gibson’s Bookstore on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., to present her novel about a local true crime, “Malice Aforethought: A True Story of the Shocking Double Crime That Horrified Nineteenth-Century New England.” In the summer of 1874, a beloved schoolteacher mysteriously goes missing upon closing up school. After a frantic search, the young woman is discovered horribly mutilated in the woods, and authorities question everyone in the small railroad village of St. Albans, Vt. With the case turning cold, news arrives of an eerily similar crime committed in peaceful Pembroke, New Hampshire, in the autumn of 1875. This one, even more gruesome. Everyone questions whether the two beauties were intended victims or simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Amid mounting fear, dedicated detectives and a persistent populace will stop at nothing to ensure the murderous fiend is brought to justice.For the first time, the true crime story that has inspired dozens of podcasts and blogposts is now a gripping novel called Malice Aforethought, and the author shares an exciting theory never before explored. The bookstore is located downtown at 45 S. Main St., in Concord. No registration is required to attend.

