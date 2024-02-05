Young professional of the month: Erin Doonan gives hospitality a new spin

Erin Doonan

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Erin Doonan. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Erin Doonan

How old are you? 25.

Where do you live? Concord, NH.

Where do you currently work? I own Pours & Petals, a local boutique catering company and mobile bar service. You might see our green or yellow vintage camper turned mobile bar/food truck around town. We often attend local public events, where we sell our well-known flavored lemonades, cold brew, and other scratch-made treats.

Tell us a little bit more about what you do. I absolutely love what I do for my career. It is definitely time-consuming, as I put in far more than 40 hours a week. However, it is really rewarding to work for yourself. As an entrepreneur, I wear many hats — from owner to chef to bartender to manager to marketer. It’s a challenging but fulfilling role that allows me to constantly learn and grow. I have always been passionate about food and hospitality — the service industry is what I know best. Pours & Petals was born out of my love for creating personal and elevated event experiences. You can learn more at poursandpetalsevents.com.

What do you like to do for fun? I’ve played ice hockey my whole life, and I still play in a local league. I also love anything to do with traveling or eating.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? Alaska.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I have such a travel bug, but Peru and New Zealand are high up on my priority list. I’d also really like to backpack Europe.

What is one of your life goals? My ultimate life goal is to be on a reality game show, but more specifically, Survivor.

Favorite movie of all time? Tangled or Mamma Mia. But I also love watching any sort of investigative documentary.

Who would you really like to meet? Taylor Swift, of course.

Who is your greatest role model? Any female business owner!

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Street has recently become a favorite of mine! I also go to The Post quite often for breakfast.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? I’ve been a NH resident since 2016. I recently moved here from the Lakes Region, as Concord offers everything I was looking for.

Favorite place to be? Wherever my dogs are.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I found CYPN when I moved to Concord, when I joined the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. I was immediately drawn to CYPN because it represents young professionals specifically, and I love connecting with other like-minded people!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? The Sunflower Festival at Sunfox Farm last summer!

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I ran a completely impromptu marathon last year, I interned at Disney World twice during college, and I eat some form of cheesy pasta almost every day (oops!) Yes, I know it’s a lot, but It’s my comfort food. Also, if I didn’t go to college to work in the event service industry, I wanted to go into politics to facilitate fighting climate change and promote sustainability. My other two potential career paths were dermatology and architecture.

