New show opening at Two Villages Art Society

February 3 to March 2

The upcoming exhibition at TVAS features the work of Susan Rock, of Bow. The exhibit, “An Artist’s Musings on Lincoln Today and Mixed Media,” opens Feb. 3. Rock is a multimedia artist whose work has been exhibited throughout New Hampshire. One of her watercolor scenes received an Artist of Merit Award in Two Villages Art Society’s Summer Member Show.

An avid gardener, Rock often depicts garden scenes and still life floral arrangements. She also uses paint to express her interest in President Abraham Lincoln. “I thought about our current national dilemmas and find hope for the future through Lincoln’s words,” she says. About a third of the work in the exhibit is associated with Lincoln, his accomplishments, and his legacy.

“When painting, the most important element for me is how the color speaks,” she says. “It is ever fascinating to see how a loaded watercolor brush will react over icicle white paper, and then how another color merges and both speak poetry while I watch.

An opening reception with the artist will be held on Feb. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be available and music will be provided by Lindy and Charlie Head. More information on our website.

