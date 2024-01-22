Concord Winter Fest returns for its sixth year

The Hotel Concord and Intown Concord are thrilled to announce the return of Concord NH Winter Fest for its sixth consecutive year, Jan. 26 to 28. The event promises a weekend filled with ice-carving demonstrations, competitions, vendors, and a variety of family-friendly activities.
Friday, Jan. 26
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art & Bloom at Kimball Jenkins
3 to 9 p.m.: Sponsored ice carvings – State House Lawn
5 to 7 p.m.: Free wine tasting at Wine on Main
Saturday, Jan. 27
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art & Bloom at Kimball Jenkins.
10 a.m.: Red River’s $5 movie – “Singin’ in the Rain”
11 a.m.: Ice carving competition starts on The State House Lawn
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors and food trucks on Capitol Street
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Beer Garden on Capitol Street.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Telescope viewing with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center at The State House Lawn
1 to 4 p.m.: Free wine tasting at Wine on Main
3 p.m.: Ice carving competition ends
3:30 p.m.: Awards announcement
4 p.m.: First Day Festival concludes
Sunday, Jan. 28
11 a.m.: Ice carving viewing starts on The State House Lawn
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vendors and Food Trucks on Capitol Street
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Beer Garden on Capitol Street
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Snow-ga with Blossom Yoga in front of The State House arch
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Doggie meet and greet with Darbster Rescue
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Telescope viewing with the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on the State House Lawn
2 p.m.: Vendors and Beer Garden close on Capitol Street
2 to 4 p.m.: Winterfest Family Dance Party with Mr. Aaron at Bank of NH Stage – tickets are $10 each for kids (18 and under). Grownups get in free with at least one paid child.
This outdoor event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 28, offers a unique experience for attendees to witness ice-carving demonstrations, participate in various winter activities, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Please come prepared for the elements.
For more information about Concord NH Winter Fest, visit intownconcord.org.