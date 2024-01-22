Bulletin board for week of Jan. 18, 2024

Food bank receives $10K donation

Merrimack County Savings Bank (The Merrimack) is helping to fight hunger, and its root causes, with a $10,000 donation to New Hampshire Food Bank. The contribution will not only feed families and individuals across the Granite State, it will also support programming and education to those in need. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA), an estimated 6.2% of New Hampshire residents experienced food insecurity from 2020 to 2022. “We’re incredibly grateful for The Merrimack’s generous donation,” said Nancy Mellitt, Director of Development, New Hampshire Food Bank. “Every donation makes a difference and goes toward our ultimate goal of eliminating hunger and improving the quality of life for New Hampshire residents.” The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984. In 2023, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 16.3 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies. For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit nhfoodbank.org.For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit nhfoodbank.org.

Award-winning writer Leila Philip visits Gibson’s

Award-winning writer Leila Philip will visit Gibson’s Bookstore on the paperback tour for her masterful work of narrative science writing, “Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America.” “Beaverland” is a masterful work of narrative science writing. This book highlights, through history and contemporary storytelling, how this weird rodent plays an oversized role in American history and its future. She follows fur trappers who lead her through waist-high water, fur traders and fur auctioneers, wildlife managers, PETA activists, Native American environmental vigilantes, scientists, engineers, and the colorful group of activists known as beaver believers. Mark your calendar for the Wednesday, Feb. 21, event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 S. Main St., Concord. No registration is required.

