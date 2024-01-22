Book review: ‘Manner of Death’ by Robin Cook

‘Manner of Death,’ by Robin Cook

(2023, 337pages, genre: medical thriller)

Dr. Jack Stapleton and NYC Chief Medical Examiner Laurie Montgomery are back with another chapter in the medical examiner’s office in NYC. What starts out as a simple way to interest a senior pathology resident in his required month of rotation at the office turns as the resident, looking to avoid actually attending autopsies, proposes a research project into recent suicides, and quickly stumbles into something unbelievably sinister.

Follow as Jack and Laurie are also pulled into the mystery, where they eventually expose and stop the greedy doctors who are behind the attempt to cover up their company’s liability through the nastiest means possible.

The book ends with a change in direction for Dr. Montgomery’s career, leaving readers to anticipate what she might end up involved in next, as she gets out of administration and back into hands-on forensic pathology.

Visit CPL at http://www.concordpubliclibrary.net

Meredith Dahlrose

Related Posts