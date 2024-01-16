Purple Finches Youth Chorus present open sing

Courtesy

Calling all prospective Purple Finches. Ever wonder what it’d be like to participate in a community-wide musical group and make new musical friends? Try it and see for yourself on Monday, Jan. 29.

The Purple Finches Youth Chorus (grades K-8), led by Maria Isaak, includes three age levels — the Fledglings, the Fliers, and the Finches. The three groups allow an age-appropriate sequence of musical development, as students learn music literacy through regular rhythm, solfège, and ear-training, based on a hybrid of Kodály and other methods. The choruses rehearse Monday afternoon/evening during the school year, and perform regularly.

This Open Sing is free and open to the public. (There is a fee to participate in Purple Finches regularly after the Open Sing.)

The time schedule is as follows:

4:10 to 4:55 p.m.: Fledglings (grades K-2)

5 to 5:55 p.m.: Fliers (grades 3-5)

6 to 7:15 p.m.: Finches Select (grades 6-8)

This event is part of Concord Community Music School’s 40th Anniversary Year celebration and will be held in their historic Recital Hall. For additional details about the Purple Finches, call 603-228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org/index.php/ purple-finches

